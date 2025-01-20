Unsafe PM2.5 levels blanket 64 provinces

Thick ultrafine dust covers Bangkok on Monday morning.

Unsafe levels of PM2.5 dust shrouded Bangkok and 64 of the 76 provinces on Monday morning, with 28 provinces registering red levels and the worst air pollution in Samut Sakhon.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 9am that particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) reached red (hazardous-to-health) levels in 28 provinces, ranging from 75.3 to 133.1 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours.

The government-set safe threshold is 37.5µg/m³.

Samut Sakhon province faced the highest PM2.5 level at 133.1µg/m³, followed by 115.3 in Nakhon Pathom, 107.6 in Sing Buri, 98.7 in Ang Thong, 98.1 in Nonthaburi, 97.3 in Chai Nat, 93.8 in Pathum Thani and 93.4 in Ayutthaya.

Red levels were also detected, in descending order, in Lop Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Phetchaburi, Loei, Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Phichit, Kanchanaburi, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nakhon Sawan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kamphaeng Phet and Maha Sarakham.

Thirteen provinces had safe levels of PM2.5. In descending order, yellow (moderate air quality) levels were in Ranong, Lampang, Phayao, Phangnga, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Chiang Rai, Chumphon and Chiang Mai.

Green (good air quality) levels were in Nakhon Si Thammarat (25µg/m³), Mae Hong Son (22.3), Krabi (21.6) and Trang (18.3).

Thirty-six other provinces faced yellow levels meaning ultrafine dust could begin affecting health.