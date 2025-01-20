Two arrested, 3m meth pills seized

Police apprehend two drug suspects and seize 3 million meth pills at a house in Muang Nakhon Pathom district of Nakhon Pathom province on Sunday evening. (Photo: Narcotics Suppression Bureau)

Narcotics Suppression Bureau police have seized 3 million methamphetamine pills and arrested two drug couriers at a house in Nakhon Pathom.

The two suspects were identified only as Katakorn, a 32-year-old man, and Supattra, a 27-year-old woman. They were detained when NSB police raided a house in Muang Nakhon Pathom district on Sunday evening and found seven fertiliser bags containing 3 million yaba pills.

Police also impounded a pickup truck and three mobile phones from the couple.

Pol Lt Gen Santi Chainiramai, the NSB chief, said the arrest followed the seizure of 5 million methamphetamine pills and arrest of two men in Ayutthaya on November 9. An extended investigation pointed to a drug network in Nakhon Pathom smuggling the pills into Thailand through the northeastern border.

On Saturday, police investigators received a tip-off that millions of meth pills would be smuggled into Nakhon Pathom, which led to the arrest of Katakorn and Supattra.

Pol Lt Gen Santi said the couple had made several delivery trips and were paid between 50,000 and 100,000 baht each time. They collected the illicit drugs in Saraburi province, kept them at the house in Nakhon Pathom and later distributed the drugs to neighbouring provinces.

Police were investigating further to identify people who hired Katakorn and Supattra, the NSB chief said.