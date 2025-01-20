Shinawatras' ownership of golf club revoked, but with way out

The Alpine golf course in Pathum Thani province.

A deputy permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry has ordered the Department of Lands to revoke owners' titles to the Alpine Golf and Sports Club and adjacent residences in Pathum Thani province.

Media reports on Monday quoted sources as saying that Chamnanwit Terat, deputy permanent secretary for interior who supervises the department, signed an order on Thursday last week for the department to revoke ownership titles to the Alpine Golf and Sports Club and an adjacent residential complex in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani, because the land belonged to a Buddhist temple and therefore could not be sold.

After revocation, land ownership will return to Wat Dhammamikaramvoraviharn. The management of the temple could then lease the back to the present occupants and the Department of Lands could compensate the occupants, according to the sources.

The 924 rai of land in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani was donated by a widow, Noem Chamnanchartsakda, to Wat Dhammamikaramvoraviharn, a temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, in 1971.

After her death, the Maha­mongkut Ratchawittayalai Foundation was appointed executor of Noem’s estate. The foundation sold the land to Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sports Club.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who took office on Aug 18 last year, used to hold 22.41 million shares in Alpine Golf and Sports Club Co. However, she had transferred those shares to her mother, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, as of Sept 4, according to an Isra News report.

A record of shareholders dated Sept 4, 2024 shows Khunying Potjaman, Panthongtae Shinawatra and Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong hold 29.88 million, 22.42 million and 22.41 million shares in the company.