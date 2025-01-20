Thailand extradites Chinese fugitive in $15m loan scam

Yan Tianxi, wanted by Chinese authorities for public fraud worth about US$15 million, is taken to Suvarnabhumi airport to stand trial in China on Jan 16. (Photo: Office of the Attorney-General)

A Chinese man wanted for public fraud has been extradited from Thailand to China in a case involving more than 112 million yuan (US$15.3 million).

Yan Tianxi was handed over to Shanghai economic police at Suvarnabhumi airport and put on a flight to China last Thursday, Jan 16, Thitiwadee Sintawanarong, a public prosecutor at the Foreign Affairs Division of Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), said on Monday.

Yan was wanted on an arrest warrant issued last year by a Chinese court for allegedly colluding with others to swindle 112 million yuan from Chinese citizens via a fraudulent loan application.

Shanghai economic police learned that Yan fled to Thailand and requested assistance from the OAG to locate and extradite him. Thailand and China signed an extradition treaty in 1993.

Ms Thitiwadee said Thai police arrested Yan on Sep 19 last year, three days after an arrest warrant had been issued. On Oct 28, the Criminal Court ordered the detention of Yan pending the extradition process.