Princess to attend dual Thai-Chinese celebration

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, fourth from left, Chair of the Yaowarat Chinese New Year Event Organiser, and City Clerk Watthanee Watthana, fourth from right, hold auspicious banners at the announcement of this year’s Chinese New Year celebration at Grand China Hotel on Yaowarat Road, Bangkok, on Monday. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the Opening Ceremony of the Yaowarat Chinese New Year Celebration, which will also mark the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations on Jan 29.

The annual event is a joint initiative between the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Cultural Council of Samphanthawong District, the Gold Traders Association, the Thai Charoen Corporation (TCC) Group and local business operators.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said this year’s event, being held on Jan 29 and 30, will also mark a milestone in diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

There will be Thai-Chinese cultural performances by artists from China as well as different regions in Thailand. Meanwhile, the street, especially around the Chaloem Phrakiat Arch, will be illuminated with decorative lighting under the concept “Ignite Your Senses, Embrace Our Two Cultures”.

Her Royal Highness will preside over the opening ceremony on Jan 29 which will be broadcast live before visiting stores and booths at the event, Ms Thapanee said.

BMA Permanent Secretary Wanthanee Watthana said the celebration reflects the close relationship and long-preserved traditions of the Chinese diaspora in Thailand.

“The event aims to attract visitors from Thailand and overseas, showcasing the existence of age-old heritage in a modern city. It will help with economic stimulation while uniting the local community,” Ms Wanthanee said.

Phinit Kanjanachusak, a member of the Samphanthawong Cultural Council, said the venue is designed to enhance Chinese traditional art and display a cultural grace that has been passed on through generations.

Also included in the two-day event are exhibitions on the Thai-Chinese diplomatic relationship and the history of Yaowarat Road, as well as photos of Her Royal Highness’ visits to the Yaowarat Chinese New Year ceremonies over the years.

There will also be photo booths decked out as a Chinese tavern and as well as Chinese rickshaws and cultural performances.

According to Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, the event chairman, the celebration also includes concerts on two stages and a launch of the Chinatown Market Chaloemburi, the area’s new landmark.

“We are proud to organise this prominent event in Yaowarat. The world’s largest Chinatown has quickly recovered and seen its dynamism restored after the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr Panote.