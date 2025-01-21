Visa-free rule for Chinese in question

The Senate has called on the government to revise its visa-free policy for Chinese nationals, citing risks of Thailand becoming a hub for criminal activities.

Senator Pol Lt Gen Wanchai Ekpornpichit raised the concern during a recent Senate meeting chaired by Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja.

The senator addressed how the policy, originally intended to boost tourism, has been exploited by criminal groups, highlighting cases of Chinese crime syndicates using Thailand as a base for illegal operations.

Pol Lt Gen Wanchai proposed a thorough review of the visa-free policy, particularly for tourists from China and other countries linked to transnational crime, to close immigration loopholes.

He expressed fears that Thailand's location and policies make it attractive for such activities, especially as nearby countries like China, Myanmar and Cambodia crack down on organised crime.

Pol Lt Gen Wanchai also noted that some travellers exploit natural border crossings to enter the country illegally, bypassing immigration checks.

He suggested replacing the visa-free policy with visa-on-arrival (VoA) requirements, which would mandate travellers to provide proof of hotel bookings and travel plans.

In response, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit acknowledged the concern but clarified that visa-free travel primarily serves as an economic strategy.

He assured the Senate that the government is working to mitigate risks, including tighter border controls and collaboration with neighbouring countries.

He also alleged that some Thai government officials have conspired with criminals, making the problem more difficult. However, he said his ministry is cooperating with authorities in neighbouring countries to combat the issue.

"As the Ministry of Defence is responsible for border security, it has engaged in discussions with neighbouring countries through available mechanisms," said Gen Nattaphon. "It has also tightened inspections of individuals crossing the borders, both through checkpoints and natural crossings."

He also recommended the Thai government negotiate with third-party countries to address this issue.