Marriage equality kicks off

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and cabinet ministers take a photo with same-sex couples on the lawn of Government House on Jan 15 to mark the historic marriage equality law. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Thai embassies and consulates overseas are geared up for same-sex marriage registrations starting on Thursday after the Marriage Equality Act comes into effect on Wednesday.

Same-sex couples can register their marriage at any district office across Thailand and at Thai embassies and consulates abroad from Thursday.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Ponpornklang said on Monday that the Department of Provincial Administration is ready to facilitate registrations under the marriage equality law in 878 districts nationwide on Thursday.

The department, which serves as the central registrar, has also worked with Bangkok's 50 district offices and 94 embassies and consulates overseas to ensure registrations go smoothly, Mr Karom said.

The department has also drawn up an Interior Ministry regulation regarding family registrations to support LGBTQ groups.

Marriage and divorce systems have also been improved, and more marriage and divorce certificates have been published to meet an expected rise in demand after the bill becomes law, he said.

Personnel have also been trained to ensure they are equipped with necessary knowledge about the new law and proper etiquette when providing services for same-sex couples, Mr Karom said, adding that activities will also be held nationwide on Thursday to mark Wednesday's enactment of the marriage equality law.

"The government, the Interior Ministry and the Department of Provincial Administration are ready to facilitate registrations of LGBTQ couples to promote gender equality and diversity. This will also boost Thailand's image in the international community," he said.

In a video clip posted by the opposition People's Party (PP), Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the party leader, welcomed the new law, saying pushing for the passage of the law was one of the priorities of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, which was reborn as the PP.

He also said the PP will continue to monitor any problems that may arise after the enactment of the law and will find ways to address such problems.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will also organise an event called "Marriage Equality Day" and a mass marriage registration at Paragon Hall in Siam Paragon from 8.30am to 16.30pm on Thursday.

Couples who plan to register their marriage at Siam Paragon or in the 50 districts in Bangkok on Thursday are encouraged to fill out an online form prior to the day via the link https://shorturl.at/lotny.

They will need to bring their ID cards or equivalent documents issued by a government agency and their household registration documents.

As for foreigners, they have to show their passports and single status certificates from their home country or issued by their embassy in Thailand.

The Marriage Equality Act was endorsed by His Majesty the King and published in the Royal Gazette on Sept 24, making Thailand the third country or territory in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to recognise same-sex marriage.

The new law will allow any two individuals who are 18 years old or older to register their marriage and receive the same benefits and rights as heterosexual couples. But parents' and/or guardians' consent will still be required if the applicants are younger than 20.