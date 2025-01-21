No damage as 15 tremors jolt Mae Hong Son

Listen to this article

The Earthquake Observation Division marks the epicentre of the 3.4-magnitude quake on Google Maps in Pai district of Mae Hong Son at 11.57pm on Sunday. (Screenshot)

Fifteen small earthquakes shook Pai district in the northern province of Mae Hong Son from Sunday night to yesterday afternoon.

No damage to private or public properties has been reported.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department said the 15 quakes occurred in tambon Wiang Nuea from 9.56pm on Sunday to 3.46pm yesterday.

The magnitude ranged from 1.7 to 3.4 on the Richter scale and people in Pai district reported they felt the tremors estimated to be around 2.7 or more.

They occurred at a depth of 1-2 kilometres. The strongest magnitude, 3.4, was recorded at 11.57pm, followed by a 3.3-magnitude quake at 12.08am yesterday.

The last two quakes of 2.2 and 2.5 magnitude were registered at 1.39pm and 3.46pm yesterday afternoon.

The Earthquake Observation Division attributed the quakes to movement along the Wiang Haeng fault line in Chiang Mai province.

Niran Chaikul, chairman of the Wiang Nuea tambon administrative organisation, said an initial survey by authorities found no structural damage to private or public properties.

However, he has instructed administrative officials to conduct a detailed inspection of quake-impacted areas in their jurisdictions.