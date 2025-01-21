Schools close as air quality dips

Listen to this article

Several schools across the capital have been forced to close as the concentration of PM2.5 pollutants across the city continued to increase to unhealthy levels on Monday.

Nong Khaem district in particular reported very high concentrations of PM2.5 pollutants, reaching 77.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) at 12.30pm on Monday -- over twice the limit for "safe" exposure over a 24-hour period set by the Pollution Control Department, at 37.5µg/m³.

As a result, two schools in the district were told to close on Monday, according to Nanthaya Khiewsawang, the district's assistant chief.

Wat Udom Rangsi School, which has 2,152 students, will reopen on Thursday if the situation improves, while Pracha Bamrung School, which has 1,151 students, will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday if the air quality gets better, she said.

For the time being, both schools will conduct all classes online.

Four more schools in the district will be ordered to shift to online learning on Tuesday in a bid to protect their students from the worsening pollution, she said.

Meanwhile, in Rat Burana district, Wat Bangpakok School was also told to close its doors on Monday because of the drop in air quality. The school will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday if the air quality improves.

To help combat the fine dust pollution, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is urging residents to work from home and switch to public transportation.

Unhealthy levels of PM2.5 pollutants weren't only detected in Bangkok, as 64 out of 76 provinces in the country reported high concentrations of fine dust in the air on Monday. Twenty-eight provinces reported severe fine dust pollution, the worst of which was detected in Samut Sakhon, where the PM2.5 reading peaked at 133.1µg/m³.

Samut Sakhon is followed Nakhon Pathom, which reported a PM2.5 reading of 115.3µg/m³, Sing Buri (107.6µg/m³), Ang Thong (98.7µg/m³), Nonthaburi (98.1µg/m³), Chai Nat (97.3µg/m³), Pathum Thani (93.8µg/m³) and Ayutthaya (93.4µg/m³).

Thirteen provinces reported moderate air quality on Monday, namely Ranong, Lampang, Phayao, Phangnga, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Chiang Rai, Chumphon and Chiang Mai, while Nakhon Si Thammarat, Mae Hong Son, Krabi and Trang reported good air quality.