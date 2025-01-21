Lands Department undeterred by Alpine compensation risk

The Department of Lands (DoL) has expressed no concern about possibly paying up to 7.7 billion baht in compensation after the Interior Ministry ordered the revocation of ownership titles for the Alpine Golf and Sports Club and nearby residential properties in Pathum Thani province.

Director-general Pornpoth Penpas said yesterday the department would act based on facts and court rulings if those affected by the revocation order decide to file lawsuits.

Due to the case's complexity, any legal process will likely take years.

His comments were in response to media reports that deputy permanent secretary for interior, Chamnanwit Terat, who oversees the department, signed an order last week to revoke ownership titles to the Alpine Golf and Sports Club and an adjacent residential complex in Khlong Luang district.

The order followed findings that the land originally belonged to a Buddhist temple and, as such, could not be sold.

Chada Thaised, a senior Bhumjaithai Party member, had reportedly signed a nullification order before leaving office as deputy interior minister last year.

Mr Pornpoth, who expects to receive the order from the ministry later this week, said the department is fully aware of the implications if the land ownership titles are revoked as the controversy has lingered on for almost 20 years.

The 924 rai of land in Klong Luang district was donated by a widow, Noem Chamnanchartsakda, to Wat Dhammamikaramvoraviharn, a temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, in 1971.

After her death, the Maha­mongkut Ratchawittayalai Foundation was appointed executor of Noem's estate.

The foundation sold the land to Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sports Club.

The Shinawatra family currently holds the company's shares, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra formerly holding 22.41 million before transferring them to her mother.

A source said that after revocation, land ownership would return to Wat Dhammamikaramvoraviharn, and the management of the temple could then lease it back to the present occupants, and the DoL could compensate the temple.

Citing a Sept 2, 2024 DoL report, Isara News suggested the Shinawatra family might have to take part in paying at least 7.7 billion baht in compensation in the case if the temple chooses to sue the DoL for damages resulting from the nullification order.

The compensation comes from a total of 7.22 billion baht in estimated price and 439.05 million baht in mortgage capital.