42 Rohingya migrants detained in Phuket

Group had set out from Bangladesh on Dec 16 in bid to reach Malaysia

Listen to this article

Officials keep watch over 42 migrants who had been found in the sea off a beach Thalang district of Phuket early Tuesday. They were among 75 Rohingya migrants who had set out from Bangladesh on Dec 16 in an attempt to reach Malaysia. (Photo supplied/Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - Forty-two Rohingya migrants have been detained after being found in the water off Thalang district of this southern tourist island, more than a month after they set out from Bangladesh.

Local officials and police were alerted at 4am on Tuesday about a group of people seen in front of Sai Kaew beach in tambon Mai Khao.

The migrants looked exhausted when the officers arrived at the scene. They were provided meals before being taken to the Tha Chat Chai police station.

Subsequent reports emerged that another group of people, believed to be illegal migrants, were seen walking at Tha Nun in Phangnga province. They were later spotted at the Sarasin bridge in Phuket.

The first group consisted of 19 males and 23 females, including 12 children under age 15. Most were in a “weak and frail” state, according to local media reports.

During questioning, the migrants told local police that they were part of a group of 75 people who had departed Bangladesh on Dec 16 en route to Malaysia. Disputes erupted and they were asked to leave the ship, believed to be a cargo vessel.

They later boarded small boats to take them to a beach in Phangnga near Phuket. Some were sick and some were pregnant. All were detained in police custody for legal action.

The group reportedly told police via a translator that some of those on board the ship had been assaulted and died during the journey.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya have long experienced persecution in their predominantly Buddhist homeland of Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands have fled to camps in Bangladesh and others risk their lives on perilous sea journeys to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia via Thailand.

Authorities were still looking for the remaining illegal migrants.