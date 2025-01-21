Pathology Institute returned wrong dead baby to parents

Listen to this article

The Thai-language statement issued by the Institute of Pathology.

The Institute of Pathology has apologised for accidentally switching the bodies of two dead babies, causing one family to cremate the wrong child.

The institute, part of the Department of Medical Services, said on Tuesday that it received the bodies of two baby boys from the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health on Wednesday last week. One had died aged four months and one day and the other two months and one day.

The statement said the body of the four-month-old child was later handed to the family of the dead two-month-old baby and was cremated.

The institute later realised the mistake and apologised to the real parents of the four-month-old baby.

The institute said the mistake happened because the babies' ages and names were similar, and they died on the same day.

It promised to improve its work procedures to prevent such an incident from recurring.

The institute said it accepted responsibility and would organise merit-making ceremonies for the spirits of the two babies.

The aggrieved family of the four-month-old baby received his ashes in tears on Friday last week.