14,000 carers needed to tackle elderly NCD surge

More than 7.5 million elderly people are suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), prompting the need for an additional 14,000 care managers by 2030, said Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Mr Somsak on Wednesday presided over the opening ceremony of the 5th Thailand Elderly Health Service Forum at the IMPACT Forum in Nonthaburi.

Attended by over 1,000 participants, including health officials and academics, the forum addressed the growing challenges posed by Thailand's ageing population.

Mr Somsak said 21% of the population, or approximately 14 million people, are elderly, signifying Thailand's transition into a fully aged society.

He said people are living longer due to advancements in medical technology, but this comes with several challenges including a surge in chronic NCDs among the elderly.

Mr Somsak said over 7.5 million elderly individuals in Thailand suffer from such diseases, including 4.6 million with hypertension, 2.1 million with diabetes, 250,000 with strokes and 190,000 with cardiovascular diseases.

These conditions lead to high healthcare and rehabilitation costs, along with other challenges such as vision problems, mobility issues, and cognitive decline.

As a result, Mr Somsak has projected the need for 37,000 elderly care managers by 2030. The country currently faces a shortage of over 14,000 such personnel.

He stressed the need to enhance the training and development of healthcare workers to ensure quality care for the elderly, enabling them to maintain a good quality of life.

The forum also featured over 100 expert speakers and 40 exhibitions, focusing on innovations and strategies for improving elderly care across all sectors.