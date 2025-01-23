Bangkok Port inks pact with Yokohama

Listen to this article

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, left, presents a gift at the signing of an agreement between the Port Authority of Thailand and the City of Yokohama in Japan over port development initaitives. Supoj Wancharoen

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has signed a letter of intent with the City of Yokohama in Japan to further develop their port business and related infrastructure and strengthen ties on the 10th anniversary of the forging of ties between the two parties.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the agreement strengthens collaboration in port development and infrastructure, especially for Bangkok Port. The parties will work together to boost marketing, technology, and sustainable development as Bangkok Port aims to become an environmentally and community-friendly port.

Mr Suriya, who also serves as transport minister, said Yokohama City will assist experts in studying the Bangkok Port development project and maximising the use of space there. It is one of the Ministry of Transport's flagship projects. "Yokohama City will help increase Bangkok Port's competitiveness by providing academic aid in the development of a green port, promoting decarbonisation, implementing digital technologies, and aggressive marketing strategies," he said.

Chayatan Phromsorn, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and chairman of the PAT board, said the visit to Yokohama this week was also to celebrate the 10th anniversary of relations between the PAT and the city. The two parties' collaboration has grown gradually since 2014, he said.

Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, director general of the PAT, said the visit to Yokohama expanded the PAT's perspectives on port development, especially transforming Bangkok Port into a "port city" and distribution centre in line with the government's goal of turning Thailand into a regional logistics hub.

The PAT also has a plan to develop communities behind the port to maximise benefits and improve the quality of life of people residing there. The PAT will use technology to improve lorry parking and traffic management at the port, reducing congestion.

"We also have a plan to run a passenger cruise ship terminal and facilities to promote tourism at Bangkok Port. It will be located on a 67.41-rai plot along the bank of the Chao Phraya River," Mr Kriengkrai said. He said Japan is the third-biggest trading partner of Thailand with Yokohama being the second-largest and most populous city after Tokyo.

Yokohama Port, which is governed by the city and administered by Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation, handles the second-largest container volume in Japan after Tokyo. In 2023, the port handled 3.02 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 1.68% from the previous year. Furthermore, Yokohama Port is Japan's most popular tourist port, with 171 cruise ships and 467,536 passengers in 2023. Yokohama Port generates significant economic value, accounting for 30% of Yokohama City's overall income.