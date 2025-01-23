Hundreds wed as Thai same-sex marriage law takes effect

Listen to this article

Pawan Iamwet, 35, and Kamonchanok Chumruan, 38, celebrate the official registration of their wedding during a ceremony at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Thursday as the Marriage Equality Act took effect. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Same-sex couples across Thailand tied the knot at district offices and shopping malls amid smiles, tears and celebrations as the long-awaited Marriage Equality Act officially took effect on Thursday.

“Today, the rainbow flag is proudly flying over Thailand,” Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in post with a rainbow-framed video on the social media platform X.

A mass LGBTQ wedding in the capital, organised by the campaign group Bangkok Pride with city authorities, was staged at Siam Paragon with hundreds of marriage registrations expected.

Other weddings were planned around the country, and organisers say they expected at least 1,000 couples to marry on the first day.

Ploynaphas Jirasukhon, 33, and Khwanphorn Kongphet, 32, were the first to arrive at Paragon Hall on the fifth floor of the shopping centre at 6.15am on Thursday. They received their certificate when the event began at 8am.

“Today we feel secure and safe and happy,” Ms Ploynaphas told The New York Times. “We are happy that we have played a part in the equal marriage law reaching this point.”

Transgender woman Ariya “Jin” Milintanapa, who has waited two decades for this moment, told AFP she was “psyched”.

“This day is important not just for us, but for our kids as well. Our family will finally become one,” she said.

Another couple at the Siam Paragon event, Rungtiwa Thangkanopast and Phanlavee Chongtangsattam, recalled their first attempt to register their marriage, 12 years ago at a mass wedding staged on Valentine’s Day by Bangkok authorities.

Officials welcomed them. But when they reached the registrar’s desk and presented their identity cards, which show each to be female, they were turned away. Marriage between two women, they were told, was not permitted.

On Thursday, they finally had the chance to wed.

“I am delighted and excited because we have been waiting for this day for a very long time,” Rungtiwa said. “For 20 years, we have loved each other and have had to hide from society’s disapproval. But now we can stand proudly.” (Story continues below)

LGBTQ+ couples celebrate their special day at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Couples wait to receive their marriage certificates at Siam Paragon. (Photo: Reuters)

Southeast Asian pioneer

Thailand ranks highly in surveys of LGBTQ legal and living conditions, and public attitudes, and Thursday’s milestone makes it the first Southeast Asian country to allow equal marriage.

The kingdom’s same-sex marriage bill was passed in a historic parliamentary vote last June, making it the third place in Asia to do so after Taiwan and Nepal.

The law was ratified by His Majesty the King in October and officially took effect on Jan 23.

The law on marriage now uses gender-neutral terms in place of “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives”, and also grants adoption and inheritance rights to same-sex couples.

More than 30 countries around the world have legalised marriage for all since the Netherlands became the first to allow same-sex unions in 2001.

23 มกราคม 2568 วันที่ทุกความรักของคนไทย ถูกรับรองโดยกฎหมาย ❤ กฎหมาย #สมรสเท่าเทียม ผ่านการต่อสู้มากว่า 2 ทศวรรษ เป็น 2 ทศวรรษที่ต้องเผชิญหน้ากับอคติและการเปลี่ยนแปลงค่านิยมของสังคม ชัยชนะในครั้งนี้จึงถือเป็นความสำเร็จจากความร่วมมือของทุกคน โดยเฉพาะภาคประชาชน LGBTQIA+… pic.twitter.com/DahMHPCMVl — Ing Shin (@ingshin) January 23, 2025

In Phitsanulok, four couples arrived at the Muang district office amid well-wishes from participants.

Vachiraphong Ployngarm, 33, and Ratthanon Raksasat, 40, were the first couple to register their marriage after having been partners for 18 years.

“We are very happy today. Last night, we could not sleep as we were so excited. Both of us have been waiting for today to register our marriage for a long time. We thank the government and concerned agencies to pass the same-sex marriage law,” said Mr Vachiraphong.

In Trat, Thaweesak Kaewkate, 55, and Boonchana Kaewkate, 35, who own Le Jaojom Cafe Bistro & Bar on the tourist island of Koh Chang, registered their marriage after living together for 11 years.

“We are extremely happy today to see our love have a place in society. Many thanks to everyone joining our marriage registration event with honour,” said Mr Thaweesak.

The couple exchanged wedding rings to each other and received red roses from guests. Booncherd Phimsorn, chief of Koh Chang district, presided over the ceremony.

Thursday’s events mark the culmination of years of campaigning and thwarted attempts to pass equal marriage laws.

Siritata Ninlapruek, an LGBTQ activist, described the journey as a challenging, bittersweet battle, adding that more work lies ahead.

“I am extremely happy, but my fight for the community continues,” she said.

She emphasised the need for gender identity recognition beyond biological sex.

“Whether male, female or non-binary, people should have the right to identify as they wish.”

Thaweesak Kaewkate and Boonchana Kaewkate show off their marriage certificates after registering their marriage on Koh Chang in Trat. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhraihong)