Most of Thailand still faces red levels of smog

A pedestrian wearing a face mask uses the Phra Pinklao Bridge to cross the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok amid thick smog Thursday morning. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

Ultrafine dust levels were in the red (hazardous-to-health) in 44 out of Thailand's 77 provinces on Thursday morning, with only six provinces reporting moderate to good air quality.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 8am that particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) was at red levels in 44 provinces and at orange (starting to affect health) levels in 27 provinces.

Nineteen provinces were shrouded with three-digit red levels of PM2.5. The government-set safe threshold is 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre of air (µg/m³).

Smog shrouds different locations of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photos: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

The highest level of PM2.5 recorded over the preceding 24 hours was 139.6µg/m³ in Saraburi province, followed by 127.7 in Lop Buri and Sing Buri, 127 in Chai Nat, 125.5 in Rayong, 124.6 in Samut Sakhon, 121.6 in Chon Buri, 119.9 in Chachoengsao, 117.3 in Ayutthaya, 113.9 in Ang Thong, 113.4 in Sa Kaeo, 111.5 in Prachin Buri, 110.6 in Pathum Thani, 103.1 in Nakhon Sawan, 102.4 in Uthai Thani, 102 in Samut Songkhram, 101.8 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 100.7 in Bangkok and 100.2 in Phetchaburi.

Twenty-five other provinces were at two-digit red levels of PM2.5, ranging from 77 to 99.2µg/m³.

In descending order, they were Maha Sarakham, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Kalasin, Nong Khai, Ratchaburi, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Udon Thani, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Loei, Kanchanaburi, Roi Et, Nakhon Pathom, Nong Bua Lum Phu, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surin.

Safe levels of PM2.5 were recorded in six northern and southern provinces.

Five of them had moderate air quality with yellow levels of PM2.5 ranging from 25.6 to 36.7µg/m³. In descending order, they were Ranong, Surat Thani, Chiang Rai, Chumphon and Chiang Mai.

Mae Hong Son was the only province with good air quality with the green level of PM2.5 at 17.8µg/m³.

Twenty-seven provinces faced orange levels (starting to affect health) ranging from 44 to 72.6µg/m³.