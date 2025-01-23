Students burned by teacher's science experiment in Phetchabun

Students' heads are seen bandaged after they burned during a science experiment in Thailand's Phetchabun province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Phetchabun online news Facebook page)

PHETCHABUN – Four boys were injured by sparks while they were watching a teacher’s science experiment using engine oil that had accidentally been mixed with gasoline.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Na Chaliang Pittayakom School in Nong Phai district, a Petchabun online news Facebook page reported.

The teacher in charge of the experiment, identified as Lerkchai, said he had used engine oil in a stove that was typical DIY equipment. Engine oil typically does not catch fire.

Mr Lerkchai believed that the oil container had previously been used to store flammable petrol, causing sparks to be emitted when he poured the liquid into the equipment.

Four students standing close to the activity suffered burns to their faces and bodies. They were rushed to Nong Phai hospital for treatment and later released as their conditions were not serious, online media reported.

The incident was shared online, drawing many comments from netizens wishing the boys to recover soon. Several other students present during the experiment commented beneath the post, saying it was an accident and not the teacher’s fault.

The school director, Supitchaya Lekdaeng, later stated that the incident happened during a science class for Grade 8 students. The teacher took immediate action to assist the injured students and informed their parents. He later visited them to follow up on their recovery. The school has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and emphasised the importance of safety protocols during experiments to prevent future occurrences.