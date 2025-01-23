Bird flu risk linked to livestock farm visits, raw milk

Thai public urged to take precautions when visiting farms as virus has spread to many mammals

Listen to this article

A girl feeds milk to a calf at a farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province last year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thai health authorities have warned people to take precautions while visiting livestock farms and not to drink raw milk in order to prevent contracting the bird flu now being found in mammals.

People who visit livestock farms must protect themselves from infection because there have been cases in many countries worldwide of H5N1 avian influenza in mammals such as milch cows, pigs and even tigers, said Dr Jurai Wongsawat, spokeswoman for the Department of Disease Control.

“This happens because the virus has adapted and can cause the illness in mammals. It is the sign that transmission to human is possible although it may not happen right away,” she said.

She also warned people not to drink raw milk but to choose pasteurised products instead.

“In the United States, there have been cases of milk cow farmers infected with the bird flu. So, people should not drink raw milk,” Dr Jurai said.

She also said that health officials were on standby to control the disease along the border with Cambodia because bird flu in the neighbouring country was severe, with a fatality rate as high as 50%.

The most recent human fatality in Cambodia, in September, was a 15-year-old-girl who had handled sick birds in her village.