Hong Kong murder suspects cuffed at airport

Two men wanted in connection with a murder in Hong Kong were arrested by immigration police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday, according to the police yesterday.

The arrests came after the Immigration Bureau received a notification from Interpol that Enoch Yau Shu-Ko and Shimeobi Chinedu Nelson were on their way to Thailand, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, commander of Immigration Bureau 2.

The men were arrested at 6.40pm as they sought to enter Thailand. They were denied entry and were taken to a holding room to be deported.

Hong Kong police were scheduled to arrive to take the suspects back for legal proceedings at 1pm yesterday, Pol Maj Gen Chengron said.