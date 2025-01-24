Engineer caught taking bribe

A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) engineer has been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in his office to approve a community mall project, according to Pol Gen Adis Ngamchitsuksri, an adviser to the city governor.

Panya (surname withheld), 31, a civil engineer attached to the Phra Khanong district office, was caught in his office by an Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) team in a sting operation.

The team burst in as Mr Panya was collecting a 200,000-baht kickback he demanded from a builder in exchange for greenlighting a community mall project in Phra Khanong district.

The ACD was acting on a complaint filed with the BMA by the builder, who accused Mr Panya of demanding a bribe from him.

The engineer has been charged with demanding and accepting bribe and abusing his authority as a state official.

According to the builder, Mr Panya told him he must pay a "fee" totalling 420,000 baht for a construction permit.

Fearing intimidation if he did not pay, the builder agreed to pay in two instalments.

After paying the official an initial 220,000 baht, the builder decided to file a formal complaint against the engineer with the BMA.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt instructed Pol Gen Adis to conduct a fact-finding probe and look into the matter. At the same time, the ACD was asked to assist in the case.

Mr Panya later contacted the builder and demanded the second payment, at which time the ACD had gathered sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Mr Panya.

The police set up the sting operation and proceeded to catch the official red-handed in his office.

The police team also searched the office for more evidence before Mr Panya was taken to the ACD headquarters, questioned and charged.

Pol Gen Adis said a panel is being established to investigate Mr Panya's activities.

The governor's adviser admitted engineering units in various districts of Bangkok have been the subject of bribery complaints.