Payout sped up for slain rider's family

Listen to this article

Government agencies have expedited the provision of compensation for the family of a delivery rider killed in a road rage incident in Bangkok earlier this week, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa says.

Mr Varawut yesterday expressed condolences to the family of Ritthisak Prakuptanont, 49, who was allegedly killed on Tuesday by Seree Srettheenamwong, 31, a driver who rammed his car into the victim's motorcycle during an alleged road rage episode on Sukhumvit Road in Watthana district.

When police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, Ritthisak was found lying in a pool of blood and later pronounced dead. Mr Seree was arrested at the scene and taken to Lumpini station and now faces a murder charge.

A team of officers from the Human Security Emergency Management Centre (HuSEC) and social service volunteers from Klong Toey district met with Ritthisak's family on Wednesday at Wat Klong Toey Nai, where his funeral rites were held.

The deceased is survived by his wife, 40, four children, aged from eight to 23, and a disabled father, 73.

According to his wife, the deceased was the family's sole breadwinner, and his sudden passing left the household with no hope for its financial future.

The family lives in a small flat in the Rama IV area and faces monthly financial burdens, including rent and school expenses for the children.

According to Mr Varawut, the HuSEC team is coordinating with relevant agencies to provide support to the family, especially regarding the welfare of the children, the elderly, and the disabled.

The parents of Mr Seree went to Wat Klong Toey Nai yesterday to pay respect to Ritthisak, asking the deceased for forgiveness.

Mr Seree's father said his family was very sorry and would try its best to provide compensation for Ritthisak's family.