More charges laid in iCon Group scandal

Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, 41, CEO of The iCon Group, turns himself in to consumer protection police on Oct 12, 2024. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has filed additional charges of conspiring to launder money against the founder and CEO of The iCon Group, Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, politician Samart Janechaijittawanich and his mother Wilawan Phutthasamrit.

Mr Samart, a former deputy spokesman of the Palang Pracharath Party, became embroiled in the scandal following the release of an audio clip of a conversation between Mr Warathaphon and a non-MP House committee member who offered to help clear a complaint in exchange for money.

The new accusation arose after a special investigative team discovered evidence of money transfers and receipts from fraudulent activity and loans.

These assets, which were linked to the alleged crimes of the direct-sales group, revealed a financial transaction route between Mr Warathaphon and Mr Samart using the account of the latter’s mother, as well as that of another individual.

Seventeen executives of The iCon Group have been indicted on criminal charges primarily related to alleged pyramid scheme activities, including fraud, money laundering and violations under the Computer Crime Act. The group also stands accused of using deceptive marketing tactics to recruit members and promising exorbitant returns on investments that were not delivered.

The 17 executives have been in custody since late November.

The alleged offences occurred between August 2020 and August 2024 in Bangkok and other provinces across the country, with losses to the complainants of at least 650 million baht, authorities have said.

In a related development, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) released updates regarding asset seizures of the group yesterday.

An Amlo committee resolved that the public prosecutor should file a petition requesting that 103 assets, totalling 286 million baht, be forfeited to the state.

It also resolved to revoke the seizure of 40 assets, totalling 29 million baht, for lack of evidence.