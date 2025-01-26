Electricity sales across border to Myanmar follow protocol: Thai govt

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) says electricity sold to Myanmar follows Thai-Myanmar protocols and pledges to halt distribution across the border if contract bleaching is identified.

PEA deputy governor Prasit Junprasit said PEA supplies electricity to Myanmar in five areas: Payathonzu Town in Karen State, two parts of Tachilek Town in Shan State and two areas in Myawaddy town in Kayin State.

He said PEA suspended electricity distribution to two areas in Myanmar following a request from the Myanmar Embassy in Thailand in 2023.

The energy was cut off from Ban Wang Pha in Tak to Shwe Kokko in Myawaddy and Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung to Myawaddy.

PEA also ended supply from Chiang Saen in Chiang Rai to Tachileik in Shan State in 2024 because the contractual party failed to pay the power bills.

He said PEA had worked closely with security agencies in Thailand and Myanmar, and was ready to cut off electricity to prevent call centre scam gangs and criminals from using services from Thai providers to commit or support illegal acts across the border, should such cases arise.

He also guaranteed Thai users living along the border and relying on PEA services would not be affected by such moves.