Men arrested with 4m speed pills destined for deep South

Police arrest two men with a large number of speed pills in Ban Phai district of Thailand's Khon Kaen province early Sunday morning. (Police photo)

KHON KAEN: Police arrested two men and seized about 4 million speed pills about to be delivered by another group of traffickers to Thailand's deep South.

Pol Col Pratyamat Chaisura, chief of Ban Phai police station, identified the arrested men as Wanchai Hempho, 41, and Likhit Khamlueam, 34.

According to the station chief, both men – natives of Muang district of Phetchabun – arrived near Banlarnwittayakom School in tambon Hin Tang of Ban Phai district at about 1am on Sunday. They were driving a black Toyota Wish vehicle that matched an informant’s tip that drugs would be trafficked in a black vehicle.

“We found 10 large black plastic bags wrapped with transparent tape. The bags contained brown packs of about 4 million methamphetamine pills in total,” Pol Col Pratyamat said.

He quoted the suspects as saying that they had picked up the drugs in Nakhon Phanom province and were to transfer the packages to another group of traffickers, who would then transport them from Khon Kaen to Yala province.