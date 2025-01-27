Thai air force defends choice of Gripen jets

Listen to this article

The Royal Thai Air Force has decided to go with the Swedish Gripen jets instead of the US-made F-16 aircraft because the deal confers more benefits to the government, says air force chief ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul, amid questions about the reasoning behind the decision.

The Gripen jets will ultimately replace the ageing F-16 jets stationed in Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The procurement project is currently undergoing a detailed review, which focuses on key aspects including aircraft performance; direct offsets, including technology transfer; and indirect benefits, such as added trade privileges from the Swedish government.

ACM Punpakdee said the aircraft selection process was fully supported by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, who said the deal is in the interest of the nation.

The air force looked at 22 different jets from various makers before settling on the Gripen and the new model of F-16 jets as the final contenders. The selection committee took into account the air force's familiarity with the jets, which will bring down training and maintenance costs.

Ultimately, the committee settled on the Gripen, saying Sweden's proposal included significant technology transfer -- as well as various offsets that exceed the purchase cost -- which would bring long-term benefits for the country.

The air force expects to submit final details to the cabinet for approval in April or May. Discussions with Sweden are ongoing, with the aim of ensuring the deal aligns with Thailand's best interests, said the commander.

ACM Punpakdee also highlighted Thailand's and Sweden's strong bilateral relationship. When asked if the Gripen is the final choice, he said it offers the best overall proposal.

Mr Phumtham had prior reservations about the selection. However, he now says the Gripen meets the air force's requirements. The deal was in line with the government's policy not to create long-term financial burdens in defence procurement projects. "I will approve the purchase of Gripen fighter jets if the price does not exceed our budget and a technological transfer is involved," he said.

The Gripen's short-runway capabilities will be tested by the air force next month. According to the Swedish air force, the jet requires as little as 400m for takeoff and 500m for landing.