Transgender services get 145-million-baht boost

The Public Health Ministry has allocated 145.63 million baht to the National Health Security Office to provide hormone medicine for 200,000 transgender people.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said the ministry is supporting the government's policy on marriage equality by emphasising not only physical health care but also mental health protection for sexually diverse individuals.

He said there is growing acceptance of diverse gender identities, and transgender individuals often require hormone therapy to align their physical appearance with their gender identity.

During its budget planning for 2025, the National Health Security Board has approved 145.63 million baht to provide health services, including hormone therapy, for transgender citizens. This allocation aims to provide care for about 200,000 transgender patients.

Mr Anukool said this benefit would help reduce health disparities.

Previously, individuals had to pay for hormone therapy by themselves, which prevented some from gaining access to proper care. This led to health risks if they resorted to purchasing and using hormones without medical supervision.

He added that beyond hormone therapy, the National Health Security Office also provides medical and public health services for these individuals, equivalent to those available to the general population.

These services cover medical treatment, health promotion, disease prevention and rehabilitation, and guarantee equal access to care for everyone.