Renewable energy plant targets 2026 opening

Listen to this article

Jakkapan Phiewngam

The On Nut waste-to-energy power plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Jakkapan Phiewngam, deputy governor of Bangkok, yesterday inspected the site in Prawet district.

The On Nut Waste Disposal Centre covers an area of 30 rai and is being built by New Sky Energy (Thailand) with an investment of 4.89 billion baht. It's an ambitious project but will be able to deal with large amounts of the city's daily waste output and turn it into power.

He said work on the plant began on Feb 19 last year and will require about 1,000 days to complete, with a Nov 14, 2026, target in mind.

When the plant opens, it will be able to burn up to 1,000 tonnes of waste per day, or about 10% of Bangkok's daily total of 10,000 tonnes.

The plant is expected to generate 35MW of electricity per month.

After the solid waste is taken to On Nut, it will be held in covered areas for 3–5 days to reduce humidity by 35% before being burned.

The plant will use combustion waste management technology at high temperatures of about 1,000C.

When garbage is burned, it produces heat, which turns water into steam.

Steam is used to generate power, while the residual ash (about 15–20% of the original weight) is collected for landfill or other uses, he said.

A computer system will operate the plant automatically, along with air pollution treatment equipment, to guarantee that air discharges meet safety standards.

He said the plant will also mitigate unpleasant odours, which are a concern at garbage disposal sites near communities, as well as the issue of limited landfill space.

The project is 28% complete, with concrete floors, waste pits, foundation work, machinery installation, transmission lines and the power system already in place, he said.

The BMA has also told the contractor to strictly follow safety procedures and comply with measures to prevent the PM2.5 dust problem, he said.