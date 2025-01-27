Army helps fight Rayong forest fires

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai ordered the army to keep an eye on the forest fire at Khao Chom Hae in Rayong after the fire destroyed hundreds of rai of forest land.

Khao Chom Hae covers a forest area of 20,000 rai in Nikhom Phatthana, Ban Chang and Muang districts. The fire has burned about 30% of the forest area during the past four days.

Mr Phumtham, also Defence Minister, said he received a report yesterday the situation was under control. He said he told the army to bring in military equipment and troops to help local authorities and volunteers stop the fire from spreading. "I have instructed the navy to prepare equipment and tools, and send its people to help extinguish the fire and create firebreaks. However, the fire occurred in a steep mountainous terrain and is difficult to put out," he said.

He had also instructed armed forces to offer additional personnel to help put out forest fires nationally. He said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was concerned about forest fires because they are one of the main causes of the PM 2.5 dust problem.

Meanwhile, Amorntep Leklong, mayor of Makham Khu municipality, said firemen, volunteers, and local officials were sent on foot to put out forest fires in areas where smoke was detected. Initial findings indicate the remaining portions that are still burning are tree stumps. A backhoe also was used to create a firebreak on another slope, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent mountains.

Ms Kornkan Dongdang, a volunteer for the Environmental Protection Volunteer Network in Rayong, said another forest fire had also broken out in Khao Huai Mahad-Khao Nang Yong, designated a national forest reserve since Jan 15. "About 400 rai of forest on Khao Huai Mahad has burned down," she said, adding the volunteer network alone does not have enough people to put the fire out.

The wildfires have caused an increase in fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Rayong, leading to respiratory issues among the public, who are advised to wear masks and limit outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, in Nakhon Ratchasima, 179 officers were mobilised to extinguish the forest fire on Phu Lam Yai mountain in Wang Nam Khiao district. The forest fire has burned about 1,400 rai of 4,000 forest areas since Jan 23, says the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The centre also sought aircraft support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to fight the blaze in hilly areas, which are close to Tap Lan National Park.

Meanwhile, the Forest Fire Command Centre reported forest fires in Khao Yai National Park had reignited after the park officials initially put out the fire yesterday morning. A total of 40 firefighters battled the blaze, said park chief Chaiya Huaihongthong. The operation took about four hours. "Forest fires during the dry season are a threat to Khao Yai National Park, a World Heritage site. "We need to increase our prevention efforts, especially in risk areas," he said.