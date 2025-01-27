Police summons motorcyclist who hit Korean on crossing

The moment when Kwanchai jumped the red light on Phaya Thai Road in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Jan 23 and struck a Korean man walking on a zebra crossing. (Screenshot from dashboard cam footage)

The motorcyclist who struck and injured a Korean tourist using a pedestrian crossing on Phaya Thai Road last week has been summonsed for police questioning on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at the same spot a woman doctor was killed by a speeding motorbike in 2022.

The motorcyclist, identified only as Kwanchai, is to report to investigators at Phaya Thai police station and is expected to face charges of reckless driving causing injury to others and negligence causing bodily and mental harm under Section 390 of the Criminal Code.

The negligence charge carries a fine of up to 10,000 baht and/or one-month in prison. Reckless driving causing serious injury incurs a maximum 3 years imprisonment and/or fine of 60,000 baht under Section 300.

Pol Col Watcharawee Thammasaema, chief of the Phaya Thai police station, said on Monday that the questioning of Mr Kwanchai had been delayed because he sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Dashboard cam footage from a car showed Mr Kwanchai drove a motorcycle with a pillion passenger through a red traffic light and hit a 68-year-old Korean man using a crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district on the evening of Jan 23.

The crossing is in front of Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital. The man fell to the ground unconscious and was taken to Phyathai 1 Hospital.

Three years ago on the same pedestrian crossing, Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul of the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University was run down and killed by off-duty police lance corporal driving a Ducati super bike on Jan 21, 2022. That incident sparked national outrage.

Pol Col Watcharawee said Mr Kwanchai’s blood alcohol test was negative. Relatives of the injured Korean who live in Thailand would meet police later this week, acting on his behalf. They could claim compensation later, through the courts, he said.