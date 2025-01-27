Police raids target Chinese criminal ownership of tourist villas

Listen to this article

Policemen question a maid while searching a villa during their raids in Chon Buri on Sunday. (Police photo)

Police have raided several businesses in Chon Buri province, including poolside villas, as they expand their investigation into alleged involvement by illicit Chinese businesses in the provision of accommodation for Chinese visitors.

The Central Investigation Bureau said on Monday that Economic Crime Suppression Division officers on Sunday searched five properties, including villas housing Chinese tourists, as part of Operation Dragon Slayer.

According to the CIB, the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that illicit Chinese businesses, including call-scam gangs, were investing ill-gotten gains in places of accommodation that were rented out to Chinese visitors.

The listed buyers were companies registered for organised tour packages, and related business. Their Chinese clients paid in cash, foreign currencies and digital money.

Police said the searched villas were valued at more than 20 million baht. The CIB announcement did not name them.

Investigators have found proxy owners registered for more than 40 companies, fronting for the Chinese owners.