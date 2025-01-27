Forest burners in Korat arrested

Officials and volunteers help build a firebreak on Jom Thong Mountain in Khon Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – The authorities have arrested five suspects who set fires to forested areas in this northeastern province and are searching for 10 more suspects to face prosecution.

From Jan 1 to Saturday, 25 forest fires were reported, with 6,016 rai of land being destroyed in total, and the major cause was foraging and hunting activities, deputy governor Surapan Sinlapasuwan said in a meeting at the city hall on Monday.

Five forest burners have been arrested and prosecuted, while 10 others have been identified and are being sought, Mr Surapan said.

The Khon Buri district, where the popular Jom Thong Mountain – also known as Thai Fuji – is located, has recorded the largest damaged area, totalling 2,453 rai, followed by Chaloem Phra Kiat district and Pak Chong district, with 1,700 rai each.

After a drone survey on Monday, no fires, smoke or hotspots were found in the areas according to officials.

Mr Surapan also emphasised protocols to address the particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) situation, including setting up checkpoints for vehicle emissions and limiting agricultural burning. Officials were also obliged to check construction sites and factories in the province according to the Building Control Act and the Factory Act.

The air quality in the province was at the green level (good for health) today, according to the Swiss-based IQAir.