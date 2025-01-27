Thailand's online gig workers reminded to file income declaration

Food delivery riders pass near a condominium in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, in 2021. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The government is reminding online gig workers, including freelance workers, food delivery riders, YouTubers and social media influencers, to file the 2024 personal income tax form by March 31 or risk facing penalties such as fines of up to 200,000 baht and/or seven years imprisonment.

Deputy government spokesman, Karom Phonphonklang, said on Monday that all workers who run their businesses online must report a detailed report of their earnings last year to the Revenue Department by March 31.

However, those who plan to file their income declarations online through the Digital MyTax (D-MyTax) platform, the department's e-Filing channel or the RD Smart Tax app have until April 8 to submit their files.

Earnings which need to be declared include profits received from business operations, sales, commission and service fees.

Those who fail to file by the deadline face a fine of 2,000 baht plus 1.5% monthly interest until the declaration is filed.

Those who fail to submit their filings on purpose face up to one year in prison, fines of up to 200,000 baht, or both, plus additional fines amounting to twice the unpaid tax plus a 1.5% monthly surcharge.

Those who submit false information face up to seven years in prison and fines of up to 200,000 baht.

Mr Karom said the Revenue Department's officers will never contact taxpayers via the LINE application or send download links to offer updates on the filing process.

Taxpayers with further questions can contact the RD Intelligence Center through the 1161 hotline or visit any Revenue Department office nationwide, Mr Karom said.