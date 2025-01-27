Gulf of Thailand overlapping claim negotiators 'await parliament's nod'

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa

A new Joint Technical Committee (JTC) has not yet been formed to negotiate with Cambodia on the maritime dispute as the government cannot act without parliament's consent, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Monday.

Speaking during a Senate session chaired by deputy Senate speaker Gen Kriangkrai Srirak on Monday, Mr Maris responded, on behalf of the prime minister, to a question asked by Senator Yukol Chanawatpanya regarding the 26,000-square-kilometer overlapping maritime claim area between Thailand and Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Trat.

Mr Maris said the government has not yet taken any action in the overlapping claim area and has not established a new JTC, which would serve as the main mechanism for negotiations and to iron out the longstanding issue.

In the absence of this committee, the government is prepared to hear opinions from all sectors. Comments and suggestions from Senate members will be incorporated in Thailand's guidelines for negotiations, aiming for the nation's and people's utmost benefit.

“The government will negotiate with the Cambodian government based on international law and other relevant legal frameworks.

MoU 44 'balanced'

"The negotiation framework follows the principles of the 2001 Thai-Cambodian Memorandum of Understanding [MoU 44], aligned with previous governments’ directions since its signing,” said Mr Maris.

The MoU 44 is regarded as a balanced and appropriate tool to maintain national interests regarding security, maritime boundaries and the economy while ensuring sovereignty and national benefits are fully protected, the foreign minister said.

He stressed that the government has adhered to three principles — public acceptance, parliamentary approval and unhindered compliance with international and relevant legal frameworks — in handling the maritime issue.

Parliament's consent

He gave his assurance that no action will be taken without parliament's consent and any negotiations would strictly adhere to these principles.

He stressed that MoU 44 does not in any way commit Thailand to accepting Cambodia’s territorial claims nor does it affect Thailand’s sovereignty over Koh Kut.

He went on to say that the core element of MoU 44 stipulates that talks on boundary demarcation and joint development of the area must progress simultaneously.

The government will need to approach parliament and ask it to consider any agreement before a binding action is taken.

“Every action will require parliamentary consent. The government will hold a seminar to create mutual understanding and hear opinions from all sectors. The next seminar will be jointly organised by the government and relevant House committees today,” he added.