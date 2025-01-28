No guarantee 400-baht wage will go nationwide

There is no guarantee that the 400-baht daily minimum wage adjustment, already effective in some tourism provinces, will be implemented in remaining provinces, labour permanent secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth says.

Mr Boonsong said this yesterday during the first meeting this year of the 22nd tripartite wage committee, which he chaired in the Prasong Rananant Conference Room at the Ministry of Labour building.

The agenda of the meeting included an update from the wage committee chairperson, report approval from the wage meeting on Dec 23, the result of the implementation of the 400-baht minimum wage in certain areas from Jan 1, and consideration of measures to mitigate the impact of the wage adjustment this year.

The cabinet approved a nationwide daily minimum wage hike from Jan 1, ranging from 337 to 400 baht.

Several major tourism destinations, including Chon Buri and Phuket, were assigned the highest rate of 400 baht.

Mr Boonsong said that following the minimum wage adjustment in specific provinces from early this year, the wage committee is gathering feedback from employers and affected parties in the provinces where the hike has been implemented.

In addition, he said opinions will be sought from other areas nationwide where wage increases will also be put up for further consideration by the committee.

Mr Boonsong said, however, that implementing a 400-baht minimum wage nationwide is not guaranteed. That will be a decision to be reached by the committee, which also depends on the economic conditions subject to quarterly assessment.

"We cannot confirm whether the 400-baht wage will be implemented nationwide by 2026, 2027 or in subsequent years," he said.

"There will be monthly committee meetings to gather opinions and ensure fairness in the hope of benefiting all workers across the country," he added.

He said the committee members all agreed on the need to find ways to have the minimum wage meet international standards based on labour skills.