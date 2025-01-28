Efforts ongoing for release of Thai crew

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa says the ministry has not abandoned the four crew members of a Thai fishing vessel detained in Myanmar since last November, saying that the Thai authorities have made at least three visit attempts.

During an inquiry session in the Senate yesterday, Senator Thanakorn Phawornshinnachot asked about progress in helping the Thai fishermen detained following a gun attack by Myanmar patrol boats on their fishing boat and 14 others off Ranong province on Nov 30.

On Jan 4, Myanmar released and sent back 151 Thai nationals detained in local jails, but the four fishermen were not included.

Citing a conversation with the fishing boat owner, Sen Thanakorn said only one visitation had been made to see the detained crew so far. The visit, made by a family member of one of the detainees, lasted less than three minutes.

Phone calls were brief and rarely allowed.

This contradicted a government statement that the detainees have been visited and well cared for, Sen Thanakorn said.

Mr Maris responded that the government had requested access to the detained fishing crew in Myanmar at least three times and would continue to do so.

He said that the ministry has been negotiating with the Myanmar authorities since the fishermen were first detained, with calls being made by himself to his counterpart and the Myanmar deputy prime minister on the issue.

He said the delay was caused by the different protocols the two countries follow.

He said that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had ordered that efforts be divided into two steps: ensuring the wellbeing of the detained fishing crew and pushing for their release.

A bilateral border committee is also discussing the matter to reduce tensions over the incident, said Mr Maris.