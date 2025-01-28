NBTC okays amending drone regulations

Listen to this article

Drone usage is increasingly significant in various sectors as it helps reduce human labour and increases trade advantages.

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has approved a resolution to amend the existing drone regulations to improve many conditions and cover additional frequencies.

The move is meant to promote greater drone usage as well as create measures to promote and support research and development (R&D), drone production and distribution.

The goals of the amendment are not just for drone aircraft but are also related to the entire drone ecosystem, such as anti-drone systems or equipment to support more efficient drone usage.

According to NBTC commissioner AM Thanapant Raicharoen, the existing NBTC regulations supervising the drone sector took effect in 2020.

They aimed to set regulations for the registration of drones people wanted to own for their use and limited the use of frequencies for drones to specific bands.

He added that with regard to other aspects, such as the promotion and support of R&D, or production or export, they are still based on the overall criteria for using radio communication devices.

"The amendment is to promote and support both Thailand and foreign investment. If the criteria are adjusted appropriately, this should be beneficial in the future."

He added that as the measures to control drone usage are still important, the NBTC would continue to work with related state agencies such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the military on this matter.

The NBTC currently has only one drone regulation which is the existing one for the criteria and conditions for granting permission to use the frequencies for unmanned aircraft.

The rules determine the frequencies for drone control and data payload. They comprise the bands of 433.05-434.79MHZ, 2400-2500MHz and 5725-5850MHz.

"The adjustment of the drone frequency is needed to support increased drone usage in the future," AM Thanapant added.

According to Straits Research on Commercial Drone Market Forecast 2022-2030, the commercial drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry is expected to be worth US$1.2 trillion by 2030, growing from $20.8 billion in 2021 and a compound annual growth rate of 14% is anticipated over a period of several years.

Drone usage is increasingly significant in various sectors as it helps reduce human labour and increases trade advantages, checking inventory in warehouses, watering plants and distributing fertiliser, along with taking aerial photos and video footage, according to drone industrialists.

In a related development, the NBTC board also recently approved new NBTC regulations on the aviation frequency usage criteria, which is an adjustment to the frequencies and frequency licensing system to be in line with international standards.

The new regulations are aimed at reducing the complexity of requesting permission in order to promote and support the aviation business.

It will be effective after the formal announcement in the Royal Gazette.

The adjusted announcement is to determine aviation frequencies, including frequencies used in aeronautical mobile services, aeronautical mobile satellite services, mobile satellite services, radio navigation services and radio location services, which are intended for communication and data transmission related to aviation, supporting aircraft navigation, navigation, aircraft tracking, emergency communication, and search and rescue for aircraft in distress.

For example, the 2,850-22,000KHz band is for aeronautical mobile services on commercial routes, the 130-535KHz frequency band is for omnidirectional radio location use, and the 121.5-245MHz frequency band is for emergency radio transmitter and receiver use.