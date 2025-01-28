Chulalongkorn University and Cambodia collaborate on AI development

Listen to this article

President Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat talks to the Director General Prof Dr Po Kimtho during a visit to the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC). (Photos: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

PHNOM PENH — Chulalongkorn University (CU) is looking to strengthen its academic cooperation with Cambodia, highlighting an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven future.

Princess Nina Norodom

From left to right: Ms Dharinee Chaiprapal, Asst Prof Dr Chanisa Tantixalerm, Asst Prof Dr Ake Pattaratanakun, Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat, Prof Dr Hang Chuon Naron, Prof Dr Parichart Sthapitanonda and Ms Supawan Pipitsombut

CU delegates led by CU President Wilert Puriwat recently met with Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Hang Chuon Naron, a CU alumnus, in the Cambodian capital.

During the meeting, Mr Naron, joined by 10 other CU alumni in Cambodia, expressed his gratitude to the university for its assistance in elevating Cambodian education.

Mr Naron, who graduated with a PhD in Educational Administration from CU in 2018, said he applied the knowledge from his studies to a Cambodian school reform project.

The reform proved a great success, he said.

Prof Wilert said the visit aimed at tightening the relationship between CU and Cambodia for future academic expansion and highlighted the incorporation of AI technology in learning.

This academic cooperation aims to cover both non-degree and degree-seeking learners, with the target being not just students but the greater public, he said.

The cooperation focuses on improving the educational system by using AI technology.

According to Prof Wilert, the university has joined hands with Google Cloud to develop an AI tool called "Chula's Generative AI Environment for Nurturing Intelligence and Education", aka "ChulaGenie".

The Chulalongkorn University President, Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat (left), and Director General of The Institute of Technology of Canbodia, Prof Dr Po Kimtho (right).

The university is looking to share the technology with others, including Cambodia.

"We cannot deny that AI has become an important part of our daily lives. It's important that people understand and know how to use AI in educational work and daily lives," Prof Wilert said.

Mr Naron said the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC) has started to integrate AI into its courses, including those covering cyber security and software engineering.

AI technology has also been used to support teachers in Cambodia, allowing teachers to create lesson plans, presentations and assessments, among others.

"I'm grateful that Chulalongkorn has considered collaborating with Cambodia at higher education and school levels," Mr Naron said, adding that other potentials of AI and concerns relating to the technology, such as ethics, will also be discussed.

The CU delegates also visited the ITC to observe its AI-associated learning and exchange visions with the institute's Director General Po Kimtho, another CU alumnus who graduated with a master's degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering.

"CU has made our vision clear to be a global Thai university, delivering life-changing values, innovative wisdom mastery and philanthropic spirit," Prof Wilert said, adding that training in technology such as AI will help the university to expand internationally.

Princess Nina Norodom, who graduated with a master's degree in Communication Arts from Chula, said she had a very good experience during her time at the university and still keeps in touch with her classmates and professors.

Prof Wilert said the university also aims to establish a CU alumni association in Cambodia.