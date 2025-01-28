Prisoner hunted after fleeing outside work gang

Villager Somporn Chananantha-arpha shows police the empty hanger he said held the T-shirt stolen by the escapee on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Police, wardens and volunteers believed they were closing in on a prisoner on the run after fleeing from a work gang outside the prison only three months before his release.

Police from Klong Phai and wardens from Khao Phrik prison in Sikhiu district were hunting for Somporn Promha, aided by about 30 volunteers.

Somporn was serving a 52-month sentence for possessing and using methamphetamine pills. He would have completed his prison term on April 27.

He absconded from a group of inmates working outside the prison on Monday.

Police and corrections officers said they were hot on his trail and expected to catch him soon.

They were alerting people living nearby about the escapee. Officers had also gone to his home in Nong Rua district in Khon Kaen province. He may have gone back there.

The search was paused shortly after midnight because of the cold weather. It resumed later on Tuesday morning after a resident of Ban Nong Bua, Somporn Chananantha-arpha, reported seeing the escapee hiding in a cassava field.

The prisoner also broke into his house and stole a T-shirt and sneakers, and drove off on his motorcycle, he said.

Prisoners who are well behaved and close to release are allowed to work outside their prison, performing social services such as cutting grass and cleaning sewers.