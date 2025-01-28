Two caught installing scam SIM boxes inside condo bed

One of two SIM boxes found concealed inside the base of a bed in a condominium room in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday. (Police photo)

SONG KHLA - Police arrested two workers they said admitted being hired in Malaysia to install SIM boxes, used by call scammers, found hidden inside a bed frame in a condominium room in Hat Yai.

Police said Azwan bin Ridwan Ching and Henry Loh Shi Xian, both Malaysian nationals, were arrested at the condominium building about 11.40am on Sunday. The building's name and address were withheld by police.

The two men said they were paid 7,000 baht each to collect the SIM boxes from a bus terminal in Hat Yai about 9am on Sunday. The SIM boxes were concealed inside amplifier bodies.

They also bought SIM cards and a router at a shopping mall in Hat Yai before arriving at the condominium to install the equipment.

Police found two SIM boxes the suspects had installed, concealed inside a bed base. Scam gangs use such equipment to phone potential victims.

Police seized from them a router, a notebook computer, a CCTV camera and local area network, and electrical wiring.

The two Malaysians said they were not part of a call scam gang. They had merely been hired by another Malaysian man to install the equipment. He also paid for their trip to Hat Yai.

Their arrest came as police expanded their investigation following the seizure of SIM boxes in Sadao district of Songkhla in October last year and again earlier this month.