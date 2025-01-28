Fleeing driver wounded by police, 800,000 meth pills seized

Packages containing 800,000 meth pills displayed by police following the arrest of an alleged drug courier in Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Division 9)

A fleeing drug courier was shot and wounded and 800,000 methamphetamine pills seized during a police pusuit in Sai Noi district of Nonthaburi in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police led by Pol Maj Gen Khomsit Rangsai, chief of Metropolitan Police Division 9, concealed themselves along the side of a road tambon Khunsri in Sai Noi district about 3am.

They were acting on a tip off that a large quantity of drugs was being smuggled along the route.

They waited in hiding until the suspect vehicle, which had Bangkok plates, was spotted approaching them. They then emerged and signalled the driver to stop for a search. Instead, the driver accelerated dangerously through them, ramming three police vehicles, and took off down the road.

Police said they fired shots at his tyres, and set off in pursuit.

The vehicle was later stopped and the driver, identified only as Kritsana, 35, of Songkhla, was caught. He had a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to Sai Noi Hospital. The vehicle had two bullet holes in the left rear window.

A search found four black plastic bags in the vehicle, each containing 200,000 meth pills.

Police said Mr Kritsana was charged initially with illegal possession of meth pills with intent to sell, attempting to kill officers performing their duty, and resisting arrest.

According to police, the suspect was hired to deliver the drugs. The investigation was being expanded.