Youth groups target vaping

Representatives from different youth networks on Tuesday submitted a letter to Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, asking him to push an e-cigarette zero-tolerance policy in schools nationwide.

The youth networks included the Youth Health Promotion Movement, the Youth Risk Reduction Network and the Foundation for Youth and Family Development.

They submitted the letter to Pridee Phusinam, inspector-general at the Education Ministry.

Abdulfatah Yusof, coordinator of the Youth Health Promotion Movement in the South, said his network has consistently campaigned to protect children and youths from the dangers of e-cigarettes.

Mr Abdulfatah said his network met last year with youth leaders from other networks and found that children as young as nine were using e-cigarettes daily and had easy access to them despite harsh legal penalties, he said.

Many youths lack accurate information about the dangers of e-cigarettes due to misconceptions, such as believing they are less harmful, pose no risk to others or are trendy because many idols use them.

Phetlada Srattharattanatrai, leader of the Youth Risk Reduction Network, urged the ministry to deal with the e-cigarette epidemic in Thailand and called on the ministry to take a firm stance against legalisation.