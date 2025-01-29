Govt will plug shortfall in US funding

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin (photo: Government House)

The government will continue to support healthcare services for refugees after US President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day pause in foreign aid which immediately impacts healthcare financial support for refugees in Thailand.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday that there are about 100,000 refugees living in nine camps on the Thai side of the Myanmar border. He said international organisations help finance the camps' operating costs. "We will have to wait and see if there will be another announcement," he said.

The minister made the remark after the BBC reported on Monday that civil society groups are facing difficulties in launching operations in the refugee camps after Mr Trump announced the policy last week.

A civil society official in Mae Sot of northern Tak province told the broadcaster that he received a letter on Jan 25 saying the subsidy would only be paid until Jan 24, and there was an announcement that it would be suspended for 85 days.

A refugee hospital in a camp has reportedly been forced to reduce staff due to a partial freeze in US funding, forcing some patients to leave the hospital due to staff shortages.

Sunai Phasuk, adviser to Human Rights Watch in Thailand, posted a letter in the Burmese language on the X platform, saying: "Devastating! The Trump administration's suspension of foreign aid has resulted in the closure of field hospitals in refugee camps."

Mr Somsak responded that the Thai government would find a solution to the matter.

"We cannot abandon or chase them away since they have lived here in the camps for a long time," he said.

When asked where the money would come from if the US government pulls financial support, Mr Somsak said such a policy would only be temporary.

He said that even though the Public Health Ministry is not the main host to take care of refugees, in terms of medical treatment, "no matter who they are, we have to take care of them".

The ministry will not only focus on the healthcare of refugees as there is also the issue of illegal entries, including refugees, illegal immigrants, and those waiting to verify their nationality, totalling about 700,000 people, he added.

"We cannot just talk about refugees who have been affected by Mr Trump's policies. All kinds of healthcare and assistance must be provided to other groups of people who live in this country," Mr Somsak said.