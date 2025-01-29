Mahidol Launches Fund for Thailand's First 'Living Drug' Facility

The initiative aims to raise one billion baht to revolutionise cancer treatment with advanced cell-based therapies

From left: Assoc Prof Naeti Suksomboon, Mahidol University's Vice President for Education; Asst Prof Ittichote Chuckpaiwong, Vice President for Infrastructure and Environment; Assoc Prof Vichita Ractham, Vice President for Corporate Communication and Branding; Assoc Prof Patompon Wongtrakoongate, Faculty of Science; Payong Srivanich, CEO of Krungthai Bank Plc; Prof Steven Eppinger, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management; Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, President of the Mahidol University Alumni Association and Committee Member of the Mahidol University Foundation; Assoc Prof Sittiwat Lertsiri, Vice President; Nara Pao-in, Vice President for People Management and Organisation Development; Sarayuth Saengchan, Vice President for Finance; Assoc Prof Sompop Prathanturarug, Vice President for Quality Development and Social Engagement; Assoc Prof Yodchanan Wongsawat, Vice President for Research; Prof Norased Nasongkla, Faculty of Engineering.

Mahidol University, in collaboration with the Mahidol University Foundation under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, has launched a transformative initiative to redefine Thailand's medical landscape.

At the recent "Human Interaction for Systematic Innovation" event, global innovators, management experts, and medical researchers gathered to shape a new direction for Thai medicine, fostering impactful innovations that drive economic growth and societal well-being.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Mahidol Foundation for Sustainability Fund, established to support cutting-edge medical innovations, particularly in cancer treatment. The fund aims to raise one billion baht to develop the MU-Bio Plant, Thailand's first facility dedicated to producing cell-based therapies, known as "Living Drugs." These revolutionary therapies offer a promising alternative to traditional chemotherapy, bringing renewed hope to cancer patients and significantly advancing cell therapy research in Thailand.

Thailand's pursuit of economic growth and sustainability highlights the importance of innovation in overcoming the middle-income trap. Successful innovation requires a balance of desirability, feasibility, and viability, as noted by Prof Steven Eppinger of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). By adopting a human-centered design approach that focuses on understanding human needs, practicality, and economic sustainability, Thailand can develop solutions with strong market potential. Incremental improvements, combined with iterative innovation and critical thinking, are essential to unlocking the country's potential and building a sustainable economy."

Payong Srivanich, CEO of Krungthai Bank, delivered a special talk on 'Empowering Thailand's Economy Through Innovation' at the fundraising event.

Transforming Cancer Treatment in Thailand

Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, a prominent business tycoon and philanthropist who serves as the President of the Mahidol University Alumni Association and a committee member of the Mahidol University Foundation, emphasised the university's dedication to leveraging its extensive health sciences expertise across 37 faculties and 11 major hospitals to create meaningful, real-world impact.

"This event marks the beginning of our ambitious fundraising campaign to establish Thailand's first Cell and Gene Therapy facility," Dr Somsak said. "This revolutionary initiative aims to provide affordable, cutting-edge cancer treatments for Thai patients, reducing reliance on costly imported drugs and alleviating the financial burden on the national healthcare system."

Assoc Prof Yodchanan Wongsawat, Vice President for Research at Mahidol University, elaborated on plans to repurpose existing pharmaceutical facilities, which have already seen over one billion baht in investments, into a state-of-the-art "Living Drug" factory. He noted that an additional one billion baht would be required to complete the transformation.

"Innovation in healthcare is a resource-intensive process. Clinical trials alone demand significant funding, which underscores the importance of community support through fundraising," said Assoc Prof Yodchanan.

Prof Steven Eppinger, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, delivered a lecture on 'Systematic Innovation through Human-Centered Design,' followed by a Q&A session moderated by Assoc Prof Dr Vichita Ractham, Vice President for Corporate Communications and Branding at Mahidol University.

Pioneering Research and Global-Standard Therapies

Mahidol University has achieved significant advancements in cell- based cancer therapies, including CAR T-cell therapy and mRNA-based treatments. These therapies, already applied to Thai patients, meet global standards and have the potential to make advanced cancer treatments more accessible and affordable.

Prof Dr Suradej Hongeng, from the Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, highlighted the university's progress in cell and gene therapies.

"Since 2024, we have successfully applied CAR T-cell therapy to treat cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, as well as autoimmune diseases like SLE. These innovations are 100% Thai-developed, with patents registered both domestically and internationally," he said.

Looking ahead, Mahidol University is exploring personalised medicine innovations, including circular mRNA technology, which could revolutionise cancer treatment by tailoring therapies to individual patients.

Assoc Prof Yodchanan Wongsawat, Vice President for Research, and Prof Suradej Hongeng, Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, participated in the panel discussion titled "Revolutionizing Thai Healthcare Through Innovation."

A Vision for Holistic Well-Being

The Mahidol Foundation for Sustainability Fund was officially established on 7 January 2025, to advance research and innovation in disease prevention, treatment, and health promotion, while ensuring healthcare accessibility for all Thais. Pilot projects include the Mahidol Jongjatemetheewit Award, the PharmTOP Center of Excellence, and initiatives supporting cell-based cancer therapies.

This initiative aligns with the vision of Prof Piyamitr Sritara, President of Mahidol University, who is committed to using the university's achievements to benefit society both nationally and globally.

"By creating innovative solutions that address current and future health challenges, we aim to improve the quality of life for Thai people and advance public health on a global scale," Prof Piyamitr said.

Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, President of the Mahidol University Alumni Association and a Committee Member of the Mahidol University Foundation, delivered welcoming and opening remarks at the fundraising event titled 'Human Interaction for Systematic Innovation' at Prince Mahidol Hall, Mahidol University, Salaya Campus.

Support the Cause

The Mahidol Foundation for Sustainability Fund invites public contributions to support this transformative initiative. Donations can be made through Krungsri Bank to the account name "Mahidol University Foundation" (Account No. 157-1-324-344). All donations are tax-deductible.

This initiative represents a pivotal step in reshaping Thailand's healthcare landscape, ensuring equitable and high-quality medical care for all citizens while positioning the country as a leader in innovative medical research.