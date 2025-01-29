Woman, boyfriend arrested in stabbing murder of elder sister

Pol Lt Gen Yutthana Jonkhun, chief of Pathum Thani police, centre, talks to Bongkot Kaewkrom, right, at Khlong Luang police station in Pathum Thani on Tuesday night. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI - A middle-aged woman was arrested in Khlong Luang district on Tuesday night on a charge of murdering her elder sister, a senior administrative official who was stabbed 11 times in the neck late last year.

Bongkot Kaewkrom, 51, was taken into custody about 7pm when police executed an arrest warrant issued earlier that day by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.

The arresting team was led by Pol Lt Gen Yutthana Jonkhun, chief of Pathum Thani police.

He said Ms Bongkot was held on charges of premeditated murder and illegal use of a knife in the death of Vorakanok Thepphimol, 57, who was found dead at her house number 26/20 in Moo 8 village of tambon Khlong Sam on Nov 8, 2024.

Vorakanok was a senior administrator of the Khlong Sam tambon administration organisation. She had been stabbed 11 times in the neck.

Pol Lt Gen Yutthana said police had sought an arrest warrant after a thorough investigation of testimony and crime scene forensic evidence.

Pol Lt Gen Yutthana also said that police had earlier arrested Ms Bongkot’s boyfriend Pratin Ketlaporn, 43, also of tambon Khlong Sam. The victim’s DNA was found on the knife that Mr Pratin always carried, he said.

On Tuesday Ms Bongkot said she was innocent and was very sad to have become a suspect.

Ms Bongkot was the person who informed police of the death of her sister in November last year. At the time, she told police that she was the first to see her sister's body. She and her sister live in separate houses in the family compound.