Lost hikers found safe on Koh Phangan

The two lost tourists found sitting on rocks beside a stream on the forested mountain on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani. (Photo: Koh Phangan Kusonsattha Foundation Facebook page)

SURAT THANI - Two tourists who lost their way while hiking on Koh Phangan were found safe on Tuesday night after being lost in the dark for about five hours.

Italian Roberto Pisano, 37, and American Sanchez Cristian Omar, 30, became lost in the forest as evening closed in while hiking on a mountain near Hat Khom and Hat Khuat beaches.

Koh Phanagan Kusonsattha Foundation was informed at 7.37pm they were missing by the mayor of tambon Phet Phangan, Phongsak Hankla.

A rescue team was formed and set out to look for them. They were found an hour later sitting on a rock beside a stream, tired and lost. One had twisted his ankle, so rescuers used a rope to rappel him down the mountain.

The two tourists were safely back at their hotel about 11pm, rescuers said.

Mayor Phongsak said the mountain was a popular trek, with visitors drawn to its beautiful views and abundant natural life. Tourists often left it too late to return to their lodging and became lost in the dark, he said.