Foreigners caught running child care centre on Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI - Police have arrested five Russians, two Ukrainians and one Myanma on charges of illegally operating a day care centre for foreign children on Koh Phangan.
Police searched the day care premises in Moo 4 village of tambon Ban Tai on Tuesday afternoon.
They took into custody three Russian women, two Russian men, a Ukrainian man and Ukrainian woman, and a woman from Myanmar. The suspects are all aged 40-50 years.
Police said the day care centre opened about four months ago and was attended by about 20 children of foreigners residing on Koh Phangan.