Foreigners caught running child care centre on Koh Phangan

Foreign workers and children at the illegal day care centre on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Tuesday afternoon. (Police photo)

SURAT THANI - Police have arrested five Russians, two Ukrainians and one Myanma on charges of illegally operating a day care centre for foreign children on Koh Phangan.

Police searched the day care premises in Moo 4 village of tambon Ban Tai on Tuesday afternoon.

They took into custody three Russian women, two Russian men, a Ukrainian man and Ukrainian woman, and a woman from Myanmar. The suspects are all aged 40-50 years.

Police said the day care centre opened about four months ago and was attended by about 20 children of foreigners residing on Koh Phangan.