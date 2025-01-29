People warned about 22 fradulent websites

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan (dentre), chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), cautions the public about 22 dangerous websites.

Thai cyber police have warned people not to fall victim to 22 dangerous websites by not clicking them or they might end up having their personal information stolen.

Scammers often create fake websites about investment schemes or job opportunities to earn extra income, and end up tricking people who click on them into giving personal information, said Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

Some of the sites carry names similar to those of legitimate businesses and organisations. Those who fall victim to those websites could be at risk of having their personal information stolen, the CCIB chief wrote on the bureau’s Facebook page.

The 22 dangerous websites are:

thaigrowthdigitalmarketing.cc www.settradethailand.com m.athur.net/trade www.ezbuy66.com/ ftc.trade-thai.com okx.hsgi.xyz www.btscswl.com/djvjpw wap.happinessco.cc bitmart.erwz.live tokts.life/ww www.thaibet248.com/ tiktok.thaipvz.com/ www.shopping-now-maket.com/ pi-moneyloan.com pea.bjgth.cc www.cryptoxj.com/ www.bonanza-store.net hshh-banktt.app dedifeqa-spt.top royaltrad.vip h5.jgol.live affilliiate.com/index/login

CCIB police have taken action against those involved in the 22 fraudulent sites. However, the service providers were not in Thailand, according to the bureau.

The bureau has proposed that the relevant authorities block access to the offending websites, some of which were still found to be active.