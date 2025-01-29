Illegal language school raided on Koh Phangan

Authorities stop teaching at the Burmese-language school on Tuesday. (Police photo)

SURAT THANI - Police have arrested four Myanmar people for illegally running a Burmese-language school for 190 Myanmar children in a church on Koh Phangan.

Police and local administrative officials found the school operating inside Koh Phangan International Church on Tuesday, Pol Maj Charoenchai Boonkliang, an investigative inspector of Surat Thani police, said on Wednsday.

There were 190 Myanmar children present, aged 3-12 years. Police also found 31 English- and Burmese-language textbooks.

Police arrested Aye Mya Thu Zar, 40, Yan Naing Soe, 31, Mya Mya Win, 33, and Chit Phyo Naung, 21, who were charged with illegally operating the school. Two of them were also prosecuted for working without a permit.

Pol Maj Charoenchai said the school was opened six months ago and the students were the children of Myanmar workers on Koh Phangan. The school charged 300 baht a day for each pupil.

Police were looking for the real owner of the school, and would also find out if the parents of the Myanmar children had work permits, he said.

Last year authorities closed six Burnese-language schools in this southern province.

Local education authorities earlier said Thai schools could serve Myanmar children but admission was difficult for children whose parents were illegal migrants.