Thai senator’s ‘live executions’ proposal panned

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit says a proposal to broadcast executions live would not serve as a deterrent but would instead undermine human dignity and condone violence. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit on Wednesday condemned a suggestion by a colleague to broadcast live the executions of convicts as a way to combat the drug problem.

Ms Angkhana, a former head of the National Human Rights Commission, was among many who were taken aback by the remarks of Sen Amat Ayukhen, who suggested harsher penalties against drug dealers including more death sentences.

Mr Amat proposed creating a special court to handle drug-related cases to ensure rulings are handed down within three months. He suggested the death penalty be imposed more regularly and executions be broadcast live as a deterrent to drug crime.

Though dozens of prisoners have been sentenced to death for various offences, Thailand has not carried out an execution since June 2018, when a murderer was given a lethal injection. Prior to adopting lethal injection in 2003, Thailand used shooting as the method of execution.

Ms Angkhana said the proposals by Sen Amat would not serve as a deterrent but would instead undermine human dignity and condone violence. She said such broadcasts could expose people, especially the young, to violence, adding it would also violate the law against torture and enforced disappearances.

Tackling the drug problem effectively requires a systematic approach that includes a crackdown on major offenders, she said. She backed the government’s tough stance on drugs but noted that while the government must strictly enforce the law, it must also uphold human rights.

When asked if Mr Amat’s proposal reflected the Senate’s view, she said it was just his personal opinion, but the presence of several senators standing behind him when he made the remarks could give the impression they support it.

She also said the death penalty is not a simple process, and requires a court ruling, solid evidence, and a conviction for a serious crime.

“Comments like these may send a message that such extreme measures are acceptable. His proposal also contradicts Section 6 of the enforced disappearance law. But I think the senator didn’t seriously think about the implications,” she said.

On Tuesday Mr Amat acknowledged his proposal might seem harsh, but he said he believed firm action was necessary.

He made the proposal after hearing a briefing to the Senate by Sirisuk Yuenharn, deputy secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board.