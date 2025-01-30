High school students to receive free tablets, laptops

The Education Ministry will give 600,000 high school students electronic devices, including tablets and laptops, this year as part of a project that allows students to learn anywhere at any time.

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul on Wednesday said the cabinet has approved two projects proposed by the ministry: the Digital Skill/Credit Portfolio: Empowering Educations project, worth over 4.21 billion baht, and the second phase (2026-2031) of the electronic device distribution project, worth over 29.76 billion baht.

Mr Surasak said the ministry had requested allocations of electronic devices, including tablets, laptops and Chromebooks, to 600,000 high school students at community schools and opportunity expansion schools for this year.

He added that his ministry had also requested an additional budget of 29 billion baht, which will be used to procure devices for distribution to the remaining 1.2 million high school students next year.

He also said the Comptroller General's Department had requested adjustments to some of the ministry procurement conditions, particularly regarding the specifications of device suppliers.

The deputy minister clarified his ministry's stance, saying it remains committed to prioritising device quality and functionality to ensure students will receive fully equipped devices with the necessary software.

"We understand the concerns surrounding procurement, but our priority is to ensure students receive high-standard devices. Lowering suppliers' specifications could compromise the quality of the equipment," Mr Surasak said.

He said the ministry aims to complete the procurement process swiftly, with the first batch of 600,000 devices scheduled for distribution at the beginning of the first semester in May.

However, he said if delays occur, distribution will begin in the second semester, adding that vocational students will also receive devices as part of the initiative.